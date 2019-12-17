JJ Moore: Registers double-double

Moore posted 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds and an assist in Saturday's G League win over Greensboro.

Moore came off the bench but still recorded 25 minutes on the floor, recording a double-double and finishing plus-12. The Rutgers product is averaging 10.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per game this season.