JJ Moore: Registers double-double
Moore posted 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds and an assist in Saturday's G League win over Greensboro.
Moore came off the bench but still recorded 25 minutes on the floor, recording a double-double and finishing plus-12. The Rutgers product is averaging 10.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per game this season.
