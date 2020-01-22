JJ Moore: Superb off bench

Moore posted 26 points (10-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and an assist across 28 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Capital City.

Moore came off the bench but was far more productive than starter Zak Irvin, so he stayed on the floor and finished second in scoring for Westchester. The 28-year-old is a veteran presence with the affiliate, but he could gain a heightened role with more performances like this.