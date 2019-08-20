Joakim Noah: Getting a look from Lakers

Noah is expected to work out for the Lakers in the coming days, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Per Wojnarowski, the Lakers are considering a number of veteran centers to fill the void left by DeMarcus Cousins (knee), with Noah, Dwight Howard, Mo Speights and Marcin Gortat all in consideration. While Howard is the most accomplished of the four, Noah would be an interesting fit in Los Angeles, given his two-way skill set as a defender and distributor. The 34-year-old's best years are behind him, but he had a surprisingly resurgent campaign in Memphis last season, appearing in 42 games and averaging 7.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in just over 16 minutes per contest.