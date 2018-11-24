Joakim Noah: Nearing deal with Grizzlies

Noah and the Grizzlies are expected to meet late next week in order to come to terms on a deal, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Noah has been out of action since January of last season. He and former Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek exchanged heated words at practice, which ultimately led to his lengthy departure from the team. During his tenure in New York, the veteran big man posted 4.6 points, 7.9 boards, and 2.0 assists in 19.9 minutes across 53 games over two years. Ivan Rabb is the only true backup center for Marc Gasol, so Noah could ultimately find some reserve minutes providing depth at the five should he and Memphis ultimately agree on a deal.