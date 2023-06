The Suns decided not to extend Landale a qualifying offer for 2023-24 on Friday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reports.

Despite previous reports that Landale was extended a qualifying offer early in the week, it appears they now pulled their offer. Phoenix will not be able to match any offer the 27-year-old center receives. While the Suns seem to be set on keeping Deandre Ayton, Bismack Biyombo is now the only other center on their roster.