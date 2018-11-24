Jodie Meeks: Officially waived by Bucks
Meeks will be waived by the Bucks on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
This was the plan all along when the Bucks acquired Meeks from Washington back in October, picking up a trade exception in the process. Meeks has been suspended to begin the year stemming from a violation of the league's anti-drug policy, and he'll be waived after Saturday's game against the Spurs with the suspension fully served. The veteran will be free to sign with another team, but it's unclear how much interest he'll generate on the open market.
