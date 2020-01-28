Chealey totaled 20 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-7 FT), nine assists, two rebounds and a steal in 41 minutes during Saturday's loss to Lakeland.

Apart from some struggles from the charity stripe, Chealey had a great offensive outing in his role piloting the Swarm's offense. He continues to be a steady cog for the team, which sits at the bottom of the G League's standings. Overall, Chealey's providing 11.2 points, 4.4 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 27.6 minutes per game.