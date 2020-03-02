Joe Chealey: Contract expires
Chealey will become a free agent after his contract with the Hornets expired and was not renewed.
The Hornets didn't renew Chealey's 10-day contract, making the 24-year-old a free agent. He appeared in two games with the team, failing to score but swiping three passes in 19 total minutes. Unless he's picked up by another team, Chealey will likely return to the G League's Greensboro Swarm to complete the year.
