Joe Chealey: Cut by Charlotte
The Hornets waived Chealey on Sunday, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
As an undrafted rookie a season ago, Chealey played under a two-way deal with Charlotte, making just a single appearance at the NBA level. He re-signed with the Hornets on a camp deal this summer and was unable to secure a spot on the opening night roster this time around. Assuming Chealey goes unclaimed off waivers, he could stick with the organization and report to Charlotte's G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm.
