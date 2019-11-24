Chealey scored six points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and added four assists, two rebounds and two steals across 22 minutes in Friday's win over Windy City.

Chealey had a bit of an erratic game, turning the ball over four times and committing three fouls in addition to his counting stats. Overall, however, he's having a solid season and has demonstrated his well-rounded offensive game. Through six contests, Chealey's averaging 11.8 points, 3.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 26.6 minutes.