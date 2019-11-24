Joe Chealey: Leads bench in minutes
Chealey scored six points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and added four assists, two rebounds and two steals across 22 minutes in Friday's win over Windy City.
Chealey had a bit of an erratic game, turning the ball over four times and committing three fouls in addition to his counting stats. Overall, however, he's having a solid season and has demonstrated his well-rounded offensive game. Through six contests, Chealey's averaging 11.8 points, 3.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 26.6 minutes.
More News
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...