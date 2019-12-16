Joe Chealey: Nice line in loss
Chealey supplied 13 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, three steals and a rebound in 32 minutes Saturday against Westchester.
Although Chealey's seeing nearly nine minutes less per game than he did a year ago, he's still providing a nice line. In 22.8 minutes per game on the season, he's offering 9.0 points, 2.7 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 22.8 minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...