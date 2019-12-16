Chealey supplied 13 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, three steals and a rebound in 32 minutes Saturday against Westchester.

Although Chealey's seeing nearly nine minutes less per game than he did a year ago, he's still providing a nice line. In 22.8 minutes per game on the season, he's offering 9.0 points, 2.7 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 22.8 minutes.