Joe Chealey: Out Tuesday
Chealey (undisclosed) did not play in Tuesday's loss to Agua Caliente.
The rookie has certainly asserted himself well in the G League, averaging 16.3 points, 5.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 43 games with the Swarm. Given the ambiguity of the injury designation, it's likely this isn't a serious matter.
