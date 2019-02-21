Joe Chealey: Piles on 27 points
Chealey piled on 27 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 14-14 FT), five assists and two steals in the loss Wednesday to the Charge.
Chealey was essentially the only consistent presence for the Swarm on a night where the next highest scorer from Greensboro registered 15 points. The 23-year-old has bounced between the NBA and G League for much of the season, and figures to be an interchangeable two-way player for the duration of the 2018-19 campaign.
