Joe Chealey: Scores 11 in win
Chealey accrued 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one assist in 23 minutes Saturday against Lakeland.
It was a solid game for Chealey, who finished second just behind Robert Franks in minutes off the bench. While his averages aren't overly impressive, Chealey's playing an important role for Greensboro in his second professional season. Through 12 games, he's totaling 8.7 points, 2.6 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 22.2 minutes.
