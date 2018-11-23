Joe Chealey: Scores 19 points
Chealey scored 19 points to go along with five assists and a rebound during the loss Wednesday to Austin.
Chealey did go 8-of-12 from the field, but he wasn't much of a factor outside of scoring. He'll attempt to build upon those numbers in contests against the Bayhawks and Raptors 905 later this week.
