Chealey posted 14 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight assists and four rebounds in 33 minutes during Wednesday's win over the 905.

Chealey tied a season-high with his eight assists against the 905. While he won't blow owners away with his production, Chealey's provided steady averages of 11.0 points, 4.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 27.0 minutes per game on the season.