Joe Chealey: Solid output in win
Chealey posted 14 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight assists and four rebounds in 33 minutes during Wednesday's win over the 905.
Chealey tied a season-high with his eight assists against the 905. While he won't blow owners away with his production, Chealey's provided steady averages of 11.0 points, 4.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 27.0 minutes per game on the season.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...