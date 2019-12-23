Joe Chealey: Unable to give much in loss
Chealey generated three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six assists and one steal in 24 minutes Sunday against the Bayhawks.
Although Chealey's six dimes were nice, he drastically underperformed as a scorer. The second-year guard's provided solid minutes for the Swarm this season as is averaging 9.5 points, 2.9 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 23.8 minutes per game.
