Joe Cremo: Plays 19 minutes in loss
Cremo recorded three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven assists and two rebounds in 19 minutes during Friday's loss to Rio Grande.
Cremo showcased his passing skills as he led all Long Island players in assists despite seeing just 19 minutes of run. Since he was signed earlier this month, the 23-year-old's hopped right into the swing of things and is averaging 3.7 points, 4.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 24.3 minutes across three games.
