Harris will be waived by the Pistons on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Harris averaged over 20 minutes per game across the seven seasons prior to the 2023-24 campaign, but he wasn't a consistent part of the Pistons' rotation after being traded to the team during the offseason. He'll now be let go by Detroit and will be free to sign with a contender if he clears waivers. It wouldn't be surprising to see Harris carve out more consistent playing time if he agrees to terms with another team to close out the year.