Joe Johnson: Agrees to deal with Pistons
Johnson agreed to a partially guaranteed contract with the Pistons on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Johnson last played NBA basketball two years ago, appearing in 55 games between Utah and Houston. He wasn't effective, scoring 6.8 points on 40.6 percent from the field and 27.6 percent from distance. Johnson spent this past year dominating the Big 3 league, though that's hardly a reason to have confidence in the 38-year-old having a comeback season. With the Pistons, he'll compete with the likes of Bruce Brown, Derrick Rose, Luke Kennard and Langston Galloway for minutes in the backcourt. He could also play some minutes at forward. Unless the Pistons open up a roster spot via trade, Johnson will be competing against Christian Wood for the final spot on the team.
