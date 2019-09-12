Joe Johnson: Drawing interest from Detroit
The Pistons may be the frontrunner to sign Johnson, Noah Coslov of Sirius XM reports.
In an interview on Sirius XM, Frank Isola of The Athletic said he's heard Detroit is "the favorite to land Joe Johnson," who's attempting an NBA comeback after spending last season in the Big3 League. The 38-year-old was easily the best player in the 3-on-3 format, but it's unclear how much of a role he'll have in the NBA at this point in his career. If he were to sign with Detroit, the veteran would compete with Bruce Brown, Derrick Rose, Luke Kennard and Langston Galloway for minutes in the backcourt.
