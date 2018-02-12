Joe Johnson: Officially bought out by Sacramento

The Kings officially waived Johnson on Sunday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The move was expected immediately after the Kings acquired Johnson on Thursday, given that the veteran wing is on an expiring contract and wouldn't have been in line for consistent minutes on a rebuilding squad. As a result, the Kings granted Johnson a buyout for the second time in three seasons. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Johnson has already committed to sign with the Rockets, with confirmation on that front from Houston likely to arrive Monday or Tuesday.