Johnson is planning on working out with the 76ers, Bucks and Nuggets, Marc J. Spears of ESPN reports.

Johnson has been named the MVP of the Big 3, and his team, the Triplets, is playing in the title game Sunday. He's leading the league in points (21.9) and assists (3.9) per game, and he's also top-5 in rebounds (7.5) and steals (1.1). Johnson last played in the NBA during the 2017-18 season, seeing 21.9 minutes per game while on both the Jazz and Rockets. In that time, he averaged 6.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Though he struggled shooting the ball (40.6 FG% and 27.6 3P%), it seems that NBA teams are still interested in what he may be able to provide.