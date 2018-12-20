Joe Kilgore: Joins Drive
Kilgore signed a contract with Grand Rapids Drive on Wednesday, Peter J. Wallner of Michigan Live reports.
Kilgore is expected to replace Scottie Lindsey as a rotational guard for the Drive. Kilgore previously played for the Windy City Bulls, averaging 7.7 points, 2.6 rebounds in 18 games this season.
