Wieskamp produced 16 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and three blocks in 26 minutes in Tuesday's 137-112 win over Motor City.

It was Wieskamp's first double-double of the season as he continues to impress in his first year for Wisconsin. The 23-year-old is averaging 19.5 points and 7.7 rebounds through six games while making 55.8 percent of his shot attempts.