Wieskamp compiled 30 points (11-16 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and a steal in 31 minutes in Saturday's 112-102 win in Windy City.

After missing his first three shots, Wieskamp found his stroke and made 11 of his next 13 tries. The former Iowa Hawkeye is 18-for-28 from the field and 8-for-14 from beyond the arc in the season's first two games.