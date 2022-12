Wieskamp amassed 25 points (8-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and a steal in 34 minutes in Friday's 128-114 loss to Fort Wayne.

Friday was Wieskamp's second game since returning from an illness that cost him six games. He only played 20 minutes on Wednesday but got a regular workload in Friday's loss. When healthy, he's been excellent for Wisconsin, making 53.3 percent of his shots and 41.8 percent of his three-point tries.