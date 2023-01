Wieskamp logged 16 points (7-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes during the Herd's 93-91 win Saturday versus Grand Rapids.

Wieskamp was one of the Herd's three players (including Sandro Mamukelashvili and Jontay Porter) who logged a double-double Saturday. But unlike his two teammates, he scored more than 15 points during their win.