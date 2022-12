Wieskamp (illness) posted 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 20 minutes in Wednesday's 128-110 loss to Fort Wayne.

Wieskamp missed six games with an undisclosed illness and played Wednesday for the first time since Nov. 17. He started and played just 20 minutes but should return to a bigger role once he's back in game shape.