Wieskamp amassed 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds, three steals and a block in 29 minutes in Friday's 115-110 loss to Windy City.

Friday was Wieskamp's debut with the Herd after being selected with the second overall pick in the G League draft. He played well but committed five fouls and fell short of 30 minutes of floor time. The 23-year-old averaged 17.1 points and made 47.3 percent of his shot attempts in 15 games last year for Austin and will likely play an important role with Wisconsin this season.