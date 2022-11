Wieskamp tallied 23 points (8-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, an assist, a steal and three block shots in 29 minutes in Thursday's 96-93 loss to Cleveland.

Wieskamp led Wisconsin's offense Thursday and was the only player to make more than half his shots as the team converted just 40.9 percent of its tries. The 23-year-old has made 59.6 percent of his shots and 48.1 percent of his three-point attempts and is averaging 21.8 points through four games for the Herd.