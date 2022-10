Wieskamp was waived by the Spurs on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Wieskamp was the odd man out of the San Antonio roster trim Monday, being let go by the team after appearing in 29 games with the Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points across 7.1 minutes per game. However, the 23-year-old was unable to participate in summer league due to injury and only received minimal minutes in the pre-season.