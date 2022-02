Young recorded 28 points (11-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two steals and a rebound across 35 minutes in Sunday's defeat against Sioux Falls.

Young continues to produce at an alarming rate this season and remains one of the best scoring threats for Birmingham, as he has now scored over 25 points in five games already. He has scored in double digits in every game this season and should be a reliable offensive force for Birmingham every time he steps on the court.