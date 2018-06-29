Joe Young: Will enter free agency
Young had his team option declined by the Pacers on Friday and will become a free agent, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
In three years as Pacers, Young never managed to break into the regular rotation, starting in just one game over the course of his young career and never averaging more than 10 minutes per game over the course of a season. He'll now be on the open market as a free agent, where he will look to latch onto a team's roster before the start of training camp.
