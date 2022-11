Ayayi contributed 12 points (6-8 FG, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Friday's 123-105 loss to the Hustle.

Ayayi amassed Lakeland's sole double-double during Friday's season opener versus Memphis, as he posted 12 points and 10 rebounds, including eight offensive boards, in the contest. The 22-year-old figures to once again start and provide the Magic with relentless effort during Sunday's meeting against Birmingham.