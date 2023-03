Ayayi recorded 15 points (7-7 FG, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and one block across 29 minutes during Thursday's 132-131 overtime loss to the Herd.

Ayayi served as Lakeland's leading rebounder and top scorer off the bench during Thursday's defeat, and he also posted his third double-double of the 2022-23 campaign. The 23-year-old is now averaging 8.5 points, 5.6 boards and 3.9 assists per game this year.