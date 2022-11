Ayayi recorded 22 points (10-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Saturday's 128-103 win over the Capitanes.

Ayayi collected a season-high 22 points on 83.3 percent shooting from the floor, including a perfect two three-point makes on just a pair of attempts in Saturday's matchup against Mexico City. Across 10 games played this season, the 22-year-old is now averaging 11.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.