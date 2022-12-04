Ayayi recorded 21 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Saturday's 114-107 loss to the Vipers.

Coming off of a season-high 22-point performance last Saturday against Mexico City, Ayayi delivered again exactly one week later versus Rio Grande Valley with a team-high 21 points on 50 percent shooting from the floor. The 22-year-old also paced his club in minutes and steals, and he'll look to remain an essential part of Lakeland's game plan moving forward.