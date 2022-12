Ayayi recorded nine points (3-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 133-102 loss to the Blue.

Ayayi fell just one point short of earning his third triple-double of the 2022-23 campaign, though, he played by far the most minutes (28) of any player coming off of Lakeland's bench in Wednesday's defeat. The 22-year-old is now averaging 10.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game this season.