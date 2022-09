The Magic announced on Saturday that they have waived Ayayi.

Ayayi played seven games for the Wizards in 2021 and averaged 0.3 points, 0.6 assists and 0.4 rebounds in 2.9 minutes. He also played in 11 games for the Capital City Go-Go in the G League 12.6 points, 6.5 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 31.5 minutes. Ayayi will look to land a deal with another team.