Ayayi recorded 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds and six assists across 31 minutes during Monday's 123-108 win over the Cruise.

Ayayi arguably displayed his best all-around performance of the season in Monday's victory, as he registered an 18-6-6 stat line and converted 80 percent of his field-goal attempts in the contest. The 6-foot-4 guard also played the most minutes off Lakeland's bench versus Motor City, and he's now averaging 8.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists on the year.