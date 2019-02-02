Joel Berry: Missing time thanks to knee injury
Berry did not play in Friday's game as a result of a knee injury.
Berry has played in 21 games with South Bay, averaging 22.4 minutes per contest, along with 11.1 points and 2.5 assists. While the guard missed some time playing with USA Basketball, he's been a rotational piece for South Bay regardless.
More News
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...