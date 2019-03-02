Joel Berry: Removed from active roster
Berry, due to a season-ending injury, has been removed from the South Bay Lakers' active roster. The organization will retain his G League rights and he will continue his rehab with South Bay.
Ultimately, Berry was removed from the roster to make room for former NBA player Spencer Hawes, who signed with South Bay on Saturday.
More News
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...