Berry contributed 16 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal in 41 minutes during Saturday's loss to College Park.

With the Swarm struggling to find options at point guard, Berry saw a season-high 41 minutes of run, translating his court time into a solid overall line. However, his play was blemished by his horrendous minus-25 net rating and five turnovers. That said, as long as he can retain such a large role, Berry holds value in the majority of formats.