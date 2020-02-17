Joel Berry: Sees 19 minutes off bench
Berry supplied four points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a steal in 19 minutes during Thursday's tilt with the Herd.
Berry was unable to translate a healthy workload into an impressive statistical line. That said, his increase minute allotment was a positive sign for the 24-year-old, who's averaging 5.2 points, 1.8 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 14.0 minutes per game this season.
