Berry supplied four points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a steal in 19 minutes during Thursday's tilt with the Herd.

Berry was unable to translate a healthy workload into an impressive statistical line. That said, his increase minute allotment was a positive sign for the 24-year-old, who's averaging 5.2 points, 1.8 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 14.0 minutes per game this season.