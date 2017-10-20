Bolomboy signed a two-way contract with the Bucks on Friday, Chris Reichert of The Step Back reports.

Bolomboy was let go by the Jazz earlier in the week, and he'll now head East, where he'll likely spend much of the year with the Wisconsin Herd of the G-League. A second-round pick in 2016, Bolomboy appeared in only 12 games for Utah, logging 53 total minutes, most of which came in garbage time.