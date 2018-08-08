Joel Bolomboy: Inks two-year deal with Russian team
Bolomboy signed a two-year contract with CSKA Moscow of the Russian VTB United League, EuroLeague.net reports.
Bolomboy spent the 2017-18 campaign in the Bucks organization, logging six games at the NBA level and the bulk of his time with the G League's Wisconsin Herd. The big man likely wouldn't have had much trouble finding work in the G League again in 2018-19, but the financial security heading overseas afforded him was too tempting for Bolomboy to ignore. His deal with CSKA likely contains an NBA opt-out clause that would allow Bolomboy to return stateside if the opportunity presents itself.
More News
-
NBA depth chart Fantasy analysis
Rosters are being finalized ahead of training camps, and Alex Barutha analyzes some of the...
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...