Bolomboy signed a two-year contract with CSKA Moscow of the Russian VTB United League, EuroLeague.net reports.

Bolomboy spent the 2017-18 campaign in the Bucks organization, logging six games at the NBA level and the bulk of his time with the G League's Wisconsin Herd. The big man likely wouldn't have had much trouble finding work in the G League again in 2018-19, but the financial security heading overseas afforded him was too tempting for Bolomboy to ignore. His deal with CSKA likely contains an NBA opt-out clause that would allow Bolomboy to return stateside if the opportunity presents itself.