Ntambwe posted 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and a block in 18 minutes during Tuesday's G League loss to the Vipers.

Ntambwe didn't appear in any of the Blue Coats' first three playoff matchups of the year, but he saw double-digit minutes off the bench in Game 1 of the G League Finals. Although the team was unable to secure the win, it was encouraging to see Ntambwe get some postseason run.