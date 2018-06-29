Joffrey Lauvergne: Declines option, will be free agent

Lauvergne declined his $1.6 million player option for the 2018-19 season Friday and will become a free agent, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

There have been reports that Lauvergne is exploring options to play overseas, and opting out of his current contract with the Spurs certainly supports those notions. Lauvergne has received offers from EuroLeague clubs Barcelona, CSKA Moscow and Fenerbahce. He appeared in 55 games with the Spurs last season, but he averaged just under 10 minutes per game.