Joffrey Lauvergne: Declines option, will be free agent
Lauvergne declined his $1.6 million player option for the 2018-19 season Friday and will become a free agent, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
There have been reports that Lauvergne is exploring options to play overseas, and opting out of his current contract with the Spurs certainly supports those notions. Lauvergne has received offers from EuroLeague clubs Barcelona, CSKA Moscow and Fenerbahce. He appeared in 55 games with the Spurs last season, but he averaged just under 10 minutes per game.
More News
-
Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Rejoins team after personal absence•
-
Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Out again for Game 3•
-
Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Ruled out for Game 2•
-
Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Hands out three assists in Wednesday's loss•
-
Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Posts 14 points, seven boards in Wednesday's loss•
-
Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Career-high scoring total against former squad•
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...