Joffrey Lauvergne: Signs with EuroLeague club
Lauvergne signed with Fenerbahce of the EuroLeague on Friday, Ismail Senol of beIN sports reports.
Lauvergne opting out of his contract with the Spurs was all part of the big man's effort to head overseas. After playing a limited role with the Spurs in 2017-18, Lauvergne should see a lot more playing time and be a key member of Fenerbahce's team this coming season.
